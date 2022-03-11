LL Cool J has been going viral on social media in recent days, as fans post snippets of the rapper’s old music videos while commenting on their “ridiculous” and over-the-top nature.

Now, the “NCIS: Los Angeles” star is responding to the resurrection of his vintage videos, conceding that those videos are indeed crazy — but insisting that was his whole point.

Announcing it’s “time to break the silence,” LL Cool J took to TikTok to respond to a few specific tweets, beginning with one declaring that he “was ridiculous in every music video he was in.”

“Yeah, I was definitely ridiculous, that’s my goal, I make my own rules,” he said.

He also commented on one snippet in which he strums on a woman’s leg like it’s a guitar.

“Playing the guitar on a young lady’s leg,” he mused. “My father always said when I asked him if he worked out, he’d say, ‘The heaviest thing I lift is a leg.’ I always loved that. I think I should have had two or three girls, though. I should have had a whole band. Drums and all that.”

He also responds to comments about how he was able to emerge from underwater while still wearing his hat, and another in which a woman in a club is licking her own kneecap.

“If you was in a club and you looked over and there was a girl licking her kneecaps, that would have been a great night for you!” he proclaimed.