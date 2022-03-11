Click to share this via email

Alanis Morissette is making an offer of peace.

On Friday, the Canadian singer-songwriter released her latest single, the apologetic ballad “Olive Branch”.

The lyrics of the song has Morissette offering words of regret and apology in what is described as a friendship full of drama.

“I’m amazed that you have stood by all this time,” she sings on the track, co-written by Michael Farrell. “I’m riddled with a deep regret/ And here is my olive branch/ And I’m so sorry/ And mea culpa / I’m reaching out to make amends.”

The new release comes after Morissette’s 2020 album Such Pretty Forks in the Road, which spawned the singles “Predator”, “I Miss the Band”, “Rest”,and the Willie Nelson duet “On the Road Again”.

The singer is also gearing up for her 2022 world tour, celebrating the 25th anniversary of her iconic album Jagged Little Pill.