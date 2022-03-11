Pauline Chalamet is totally comfortable with her body.

On Friday, the star of “The Sex Lives of College Girls” appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” with guest host Julie Bowen, who asked her about her nude scenes on the hit show.

READ MORE: First Look At Mindy Kaling’s New HBO Max Comedy ‘The Sex Lives Of College Girls’

The actress explained that in college she was “naked a lot,” which helped her prepare for the raunchy role in the Mindy Kaling-created college comedy.

“I would take my clothes off a lot,” Chalamet said. “It was like, part of who I am…so it wasn’t that hard.”

Though she noted that she wasn’t a big “partier” in her actual college days, instead preferring to spend time on her own in the nude, joking, “I was like, ‘Ah naked is nice.'”

READ MORE: Sandra Bullock Spills On Channing Tatum Nude Scene In ‘The Lost City’: ‘He Was So Chill About It’

Chalamet also noted that the pandemic make some of the nude scenes easier because “there were fewer people on set” and “everybody’s masked, so you can’t really see people’s facial reactions.”

She added, “The fact that people can act so normal! Like, ‘Ah, yes, just like another day taking her clothes off.’ Like, isn’t it a little exciting?”