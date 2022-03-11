Steph Curry has made the day of a young fan.

In a video shared on Instagram by the Golden State Warriors, Curry greets 10-year-old fan PJ O’Byrne at Ball Arena in Denver ahead of the Warriors’ 113-102 victory over the Denver Nuggets.

As NBC Sports reported, O’Byrne — who lives in Denver — is a huge fan of the Warriors star, so much so that her parents bought her tickets for the Warriors’ Dec. 30 matchup with the Nuggets as a birthday present.

That game was cancelled and rescheduled for Monday, March 7, and O’Byrne and her family were in the crowd for the game.

However, O’Byrne was disappointed to learn that Curry would be sitting out that game, with a video of her tearful response subsequently going viral on Twitter.

This young fan was upset Steph isn't playing tonight 💔 pic.twitter.com/ErINaQ2DcL — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 8, 2022

When Warriors staff found out, she and her family were invited back for Thursday’s game, where the emotional youngster broke into tears of joy when she was greeted personally by Curry.