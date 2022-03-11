Kourtney Kardashian isn’t quite done with reality TV.

With “The Kardashians” set to premiere next month, Kourtney sat down for an interview with Variety about following up the hit ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians”.

Responding to rumours that she was the reason the previous show ended last year, the reality star said, “No. I think that we were all ready to move on to something else. I was not like, ‘This show is over!’ like people imagine. I kept saying for a few years, ‘It doesn’t have to be like this’ and ‘There’s a better way to do this.’ I felt bored a lot of times. Like, shaking salads all day and sipping tea… yeah, we still do that but we have time for so many other things. What makes us happy and how do we want to use our time?”

She added, “I’ve seen a lot of commentary about the Hulu trailer like, ‘Kourtney looks miserable already.’ The day we filmed that teaser, I was super sick. I was so sick for two days. Like, I should not have been out of bed. I’m not a good faker, so my face just looks like I’m sick.”

READ MORE: Caitlyn Jenner Speaks Out About ‘The Kardashians’ After It’s Revealed She Won’t Be Featured On New Hulu Series

As Kourtney explained, rumours that she had decided never to appear on camera again were simply false.

“People are like, ‘I thought you never wanted to film again,’ but you know, I think having a year off and really being able to just — I know I say this all the time — but live our lives,” she explained. “I feel like our last show became a really toxic place for me. I wasn’t in my best place, not only just from filming but on a lot of levels. So I was really excited at the chance to do something new and fresh. I think that’s why it was important to me to have it be more documentary-style. We were all excited to start a new relationship.”

Kourtney also addressed questions about whether her partner Travis Barker will be a big part of the new show.

“No, I definitely hold my relationship really close. It’s so sacred to me and I am very protective of it. I think I’ve learned a lot of lessons,” she said. “There is a lot of us on there, and we’ve had such a good time doing it because we have such a good time when we’re together, but I definitely want to protect it as much as I can. But also, this is my life.

She added, though, that Barker doesn’t have any reservations about appearing on the show.

“No, I think as long as we’re happy with it,” she said. “He obviously has a full-time job and a full career, so it’s not his thing, but I think he’s happy to, and we have had so much fun while we’ve been filming certain things that we’re doing, so I’ll just invite the producers to come along.”

READ MORE: Khloé Kardashian Talks ‘Tough’ Tabloid Attention, Reveals The Most Hurtful Thing That’s Been Said About Her

Finally, asked where she sees herself in five years, Kourtney said, “I see myself living in another city. And I see myself still working because I love to work. I don’t think I see myself filming on a show in five years. I would probably envision myself, like, just living.”

Asked if that means “The Kardashians” will be over in five years and she’ll be done in five years, the reality star said, “I think so. Who knows because honestly things change all the time, but I think, after this journey with Hulu – and who knows because we’ll see where it takes us – but I think I see myself living my best life somewhere else. I still want to work and raise my kids, and I don’t know, maybe there is a filming element to that, but I don’t know. I guess probably not.”

“Well then, I’ll talk to you in five years,” the interviewer said.

Kourtney joked, “And I’ll be like, ‘We’re starting a new show.'”