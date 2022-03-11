Zoe Saldana is looking back on the piece of advice that she ignored after first stepping into the spotlight.

The actress made her big screen debut while playing Eva Rodriguez in 2000’s “Center Stage”, however, a different name might have appeared in the ballet movie’s credits.

“When I did ‘Center Stage’, I remember being discouraged by my management at that time to use my name,” said Saldana in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly “But their intention was never for me to stop being who I am. They celebrated who I was.”

She continued, “My manager at the time was a former singer and a ballroom performer, and she did change her name as well, when she was a teenager back in the ’60s, I believe. And she said it’s what everybody does. That, today, is advice that we consider poor but that was her doing the best that she wanted for me. But I still knew that I liked my name.”

Saldana’s latest role sees her starring alongside Ryan Reynolds and Jennifer Garner in Netflix’s new time travel flick, “The Adam Project”.