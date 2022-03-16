Mike Myers is back.

On Tuesday, the Canadian comedian released the first teaser for his new Netflix series “The Pentaverate”, in which he plays seven different characters.

Photo: Netflix © 2022

“What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347?” the official description reads. “As this new series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself. Remember, the Pentaverate must never be exposed!”

The teaser gives fans glimpses at some of Myers’ many costumes in the show, including aged reporter, Ken Scarborough.

Mike Myers as Ken Scarborough, Richard McCabe as Exalted Pikeman Higgins in “The Pentaverate” – Photo: Netflix © 2022

Myers also plays:

• Anthony Lansdowne: A New England conspiracy theorist, determined to expose the Pentaverate.

• Rex Smith: A far-right radio host and highly prominent conspiracy theorist.

• Lord Lordington: The Pentaverate’s oldest and highest-ranking member.

• Bruce Baldwin: Former media mogul.

• Mishu Ivanov: Ex-Russian oligarch.

• Shep Gordon: Former Rock-N-Roll manager.

• Jason Eccleston: A tech genius who invented the Pentaverate’s super computer, MENTOR.

Mike Myers as Ken Scarborough in “The Pentaverate” – Photo: Netflix © 2022

The teaser comes after Myers promised last week that something big was on the way in an Instagram post accompanied by a photograph of a news chopper flying over New York.

Myers recently joined Instagram, apparently for the express purpose of promoting the new series, and has been sharing various photos in which the number 5 figures prominently.

Photo: Netflix

Ken Jeong as Skip Cho in “The Pentaverate” – Photo: Netflix © 2022

Debi Mazar as Patty Davis in “The Pentaverate” – Photo: Zoe Midford/Netflix © 2022

Keegan-Michael Key as Dr. Hobart Clark in “The Pentaverate” – Photo: Zoe Midford/Netflix © 2022

Jennifer Saunders as The Maester of Dubrovnik in “The Pentaverate” – Photo: Netflix © 2022

Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe, Jennifer Saunders and Lydia West will also star in the six-episode Netflix series, which was also created by Myers. Jeremy Irons, whose voice is heard in the teaser, narrates the series.

“The Pentaverate” premieres May 5.