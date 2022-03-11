Mike Myers is coming back.

On Friday, the Canadian comedian teased that some big news about his upcoming Netflix show “The Pentaverate” is coming in “5 days. The 5th hour.”

READ MORE: Mike Myers Is Playing 7 Different Characters In Netflix’s ‘The Pentaverate’

The announcement was accompanied by a photograph of a news chopper flying over New York.

Myers recently joined Instagram, apparently for the express purpose of promoting the new series, and has been sharing various photos in which the number 5 figures prominently.

The official description of the series reads: “What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347? As this new series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself. Remember, the Pentaverate must never be exposed!”

Photo: Netflix

READ MORE: ‘Austin Powers’ Cast Reunite To Save The Planet In Super Bowl Ad, Mike Myers Talks Possibility Of Fourth Film

Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe, Jennifer Saunders and Lydia West will also star in the six-episode Netflix series, which was also created by Myers.

The big news about the show will be revealed on Myers’ Instagram on Wednesday, March 16 at 5:55 a.m. PT.