The late Prince Philip will be honoured later this month with a special Service of Thanksgiving, but grandson Prince Harry will not be attending.

According to People, the Duke of Sussex has confirmed that he won’t be traveling to London from his new home in California for the service, which will be held on March 29 at Westminster Abbey.

A Westminster Abbey press release describes the service as celebrating the life of the late Duke of Edinburgh, who died last April at the age of 99.

As the release notes, attendance at the service is by invitation only.

While Harry won’t be crossing the pond this month, a trip to London does appear to be in the near future; as People reports, “Harry said that he hopes to visit his grandmother, 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth, as soon as possible.”