Jenelle Evans is speaking out following her Fibromyalgia diagnosis.

The former “Teen Mom 2” star discussed her symptoms in a new interview.

“For as long as I can remember, I would get extremely bad tension headaches and full body aches—like I had the flu, but was not sick,” she recalled, while speaking exclusively with E! News. “My entire body gets in so much pain and sometimes I lay in bed and cry. [For] a long time, no one believed my symptoms until I got a second opinion from a new neurologist recently.”

The mom of three continued, “Living life every day is challenging because of having only a little bit of energy to be able to get my work done then [having] to go to bed early due to headaches or body aches.”

However, Evans hopes that having an official diagnosis will improve her situation. “I now know why my body is acting the way it does and it explains a lot,” she said. “I never knew what fibromyalgia was until my doctor diagnosed me.”

The reality TV star added, “I am now researching foods to stay away from and foods that are beneficial for my condition.”