KTLA reporter Gene Kang was reporting live on a deadly hit-and-run collision in Los Angeles when his report was unexpectedly interrupted — by a completely different car crash.

As KTLA reports, Kang was reporting on Friday’s hit-and-run in South Los Angeles, discussing that authorities had identified that particular street as a recent hot spot for traffic accidents.

As Kang spoke, two cars driving in the background slammed into each other, with one of the vehicles immediately speeding away.

“Our security guard Walter Mann yelled ‘get back’ and we moved as the car came racing towards us. It veered away at the last second and T-boned the car,” Kang said of the crash.

A member of the KTLA news crew called 911 to report the second crash, with officers at the scene telling Kang they suspected the vehicle involved in the second crash was the same one that fled the scene of the first crash; there didn’t appear to be any injuries from the second crash, but the vehicle’s license plate was captured.

Following the incident, Kang took to Instagram to weigh in on his “crazy day,” calling it “a first in my 18 years as a TV reporter.”