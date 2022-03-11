Click to share this via email

Cassandra Peterson, best known as Elvira, Mistress of the Dark

She might be best known as Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, but Cassandra Peterson is taking on a whole new character in her latest movie.

The 70-year-old star is set to play real estate agent Barbara Carr in Rob Zombie’s upcoming movie reboot of “The Munsters”.

On Friday, Zombie took to Instagram to share the first photo of Peterson in character.

“Straight from the set of THE MUNSTERS is your first look at Barbara Carr, the #1 real estate agent in all of Mockingbird Heights,” wrote the director.

“Barbara is played by none other the CASSANDRA PETERSON. Yes, the Mistress of the Dark has joined the cast of THE MUNSTERS.”

Zombie previously confirmed that Jeff Daniel Phillips, Sheri Moon Zombie and Dan Roebuck would also star in the film.

The original 1960s sitcom centered on a family whose members resembled horror movie characters.