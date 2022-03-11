Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are making their love known to the world.

The “Skims” founder released the first couple photos of the two on her Instagram on March 11.

She captioned the post: “Whose car are we gonna take?!”

The post featured photos of Kardashian showing off her futuristic outfit with a glittery faux fur coat, but also cute photos of her and Davidson posing together. The final image in the collection was a series of screenshots from a scene in “The Town” featuring Ben Affleck and Jeremy Renner. Her caption was a quote from that scene, implying the two are now “ride or die.”

Rumours of the happy couple dating go back as far as October 2021, but little by way of official confirmation came from either of them. Their first official photo together was during Davidson’s birthday celebration where Kardashian shared a photo of them posing with Flavor Flav and her mother Kris Jenner.

Photos of the two acting intimate together in public eventually emerged, while a source in November confirmed the two to be in a romance.

The couple appear to be more forthcoming with their romance recently, as the reality star spoke about her new boyfriend for the first time in public.

When asked in an interview with Variety whether the comedian would be featured in her new reality show “The Kardashians”, she said she would be okay with it.

“I have not filmed with him. And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does,” said Kardashian.

This sudden shift in attitude may be in light of her official status change as “legally single..