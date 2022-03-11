Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Orville Peck’s new music video features some impressive cameos.

The enigmatic country star released the video for “The Curse of the Blackened Eye” along with more tracks from Bronco at midnight March 11.

He announced the release with a tweet, writing, “Boy, just sing the song for heavens sake 🐍✨”

READ MORE: Norman Reedus Tweet Hints At Casting As Marvel’s New Ghost Rider

Boy, just sing the song for heavens sake 🐍✨ The Curse Of The Blackened Eye music video and the rest of Bronco Chapter 2 out now !! https://t.co/tdkbhu9Ya7 pic.twitter.com/7LxWfntKq9 — Orville Peck (@orvillepeck) March 11, 2022

While the video features many cameos from fellow musicians like Bria Salmena and Duncan Hay Jennings, Peck’s co-star is “The Walking Dead” actor Norman Reedus.

The actor stars as the eponymous “Curse,” dressed in dark western clothing and makeup as he sends long looks in the masked singer’s direction.

At times the cowboy seems to be an antagonist to Peck, the two glaring at each other, and at other times allies, as they share a bed together while they try to sleep at night.

READ MORE: Orville Peck And Trixie Mattel Team Up For Foot Stomping Cover Of ‘Jackson’

In the end they manage to share a hug just before Reedus disappears.

Peck’s Bronco album is due for a full release on April 8, but the artist has been releasing songs from the full collection piecemeal in “Chapters”. Chapter 1 was released on Feb. 11 with the tracks “Daytona Sand”, “Outta Time”, “Any Turn” and “C’mon Baby, Cry”.

Chapter 2 released the tracks “The Curse of the Blackened Eye”‘ “Kalahari Down”‘ “Trample Out the Days” and “Hexie Mountains” on March 11.