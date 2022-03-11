Shawn Levy is reportedly in negotiations to direct the third chapter in the “Deadpool” saga.

Levy recently directed Ryan Reynolds in new Netflix movie “The Adam Project”, and previously worked with the Vancouver-born actor on “Free Guy”, and The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that he’s currently in talks to reunite with Reynolds for “Deadpool 3”.

If a deal gets done, this will mark Levy’s third collaboration with Reynolds and his first “Deadpool” movie (2016’s “Deadpool” was directed by Tim Miller, with David Leitch directing the 2018 sequel).

READ MORE: Director Shawn Levy Wants To Team Up Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman For ‘A Big, Fat Bromance Sandwich Of A Movie’

Levy has long been the frontrunner to direct the third “Deadpool” movie, given that Reynolds has made no secret that he’s his director of choice.

“That would be amazing,” Reynolds previously told Comicbook.com of the possibility of Levy helming “Deadpool 3”.

“I say write to [Marvel Studios president] Kevin Feige, care of Marvel Cinematic Universe at whatever Buena Vista Way. I don’t know where it is, but yeah, that would be nice. That would be a dream. That would be dream come true,” Reynolds added.

In fact, Reynolds added in that same interview, he envisions even more collaborations with Levy in his future.

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds Says There’s A ’70 Per Cent’ Chance ‘Deadpool 3’ Will Start Filming In 2022

“We have so much in common. We’re both pretty sentimental. My favorite thing about our relationship is just how utterly easy it is to be around each another. I hope that someday, when my heart stops beating, people can say I shot 15 or 20 movies with Shawn,” said Reynolds.