Drake was feeling very generous during his recent trip to Turks & Caicos.

The rapper gave one unsuspecting fan the surprise of a lifetime while visiting the tropical destination.

A clip posted by Akademiks showed Drake handing a huge wad of cash to the fan as people screamed “Oh my god” in the background.

“Drake gave a random fan $10k while in Turks and Caicos,” the caption explained.

The Toronto-born superstar was also joined by rapper Jack Harlow during the sun-soaked getaway.

Harlow shared a hilarious clip from the trip on Instagram.

Meanwhile, some fans took to social media to share photos after bumping into the pair of music stars.

