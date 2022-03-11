Gwen Stefani is revealing how her 2015 divorce from Gavin Rossdale inspired her to create her new make up line.

In a new interview with InStyle, the No Doubt singer looked back on that period in her life.

“It was a time of reassessing everything that I’ve done,” she remembered. “I wanted to start something that was new, that was mine, that was true to who I am, that was going to be the rest of my life project, that I would be able to be a gift back.”

GXVE Beauty, which finally hit shelves last week, features eyeshadow palettes, eyeliners, brow pencils and a priming face oil.

Explaining the name, she continued, “Makeup is so much about giving. You wake up and you put a face on to show who you are that day, what you need to face the day, and you don’t really see yourself the rest of the day unless you’re on a Zoom — you just give that to people. And then they take that, you seeing when people show up and they made an effort. It’s like, ‘thank you.’ And I say, ‘you’re welcome, look what I did for you.'”

Stefani, who is now married to Blake Shelton, added, “I don’t need to do this, I’m not trying to sell you something. I’m trying to create something that is going be my actual legacy, and I think people are gonna see that.”