Dolly Parton dropped by Friday night’s edition of “The Daily Show”, joined by author James Patterson to promote their new collab, the novel Run Rose Run.

During the conversation, Parton discussed her admiration for Beyoncé, revealing that she’d love to see Queen Bey cover one of her most iconic songs.

“I think she’s fantastic and beautiful, and I love her music,” Parton told host Trevor Noah.

“I would just love to hear ‘Jolene’ done in just a big way, kind of like how Whitney [Houston] did my ‘I Will Always Love You’, just someone that can take my little songs and make them like powerhouses,” she continued. “That would be a marvelous day in my life if she ever does do ‘Jolene’.”

Asked by Noah if Beyoncé was aware of Parton’s hope, she replied, “I don’t know if she’s even got the message, but wouldn’t that be killer?”