Benjamin Bratt dropped by the third hour of “Today” on Friday to promote his new HBO series “DMZ”, where he also shared some news about his wife, actress and model Talisa Soto.

“This is something I typically would keep close-held, but through the pandemic, through self-exam and then by going to her yearly mammogram, she discovered that she was positive for breast cancer,” Bratt revealed.

As Bratt explained, Soto wanted him to share her story as a reminder to other women “that it’s important to get your screenings yearly, that you have to self-advocate for yourself and take care of yourself. Not just eating well, but you have to get to the doctor and make these exams a part of your regular life.”

Thankfully, Soto’s prognosis is positive after receiving treatment. “She’s doing great,” Bratt said of his wife. “The medication rocks the hormonal system a little bit but the good news is, she was found to be cancer-free at this point. So we’re just on guard to make sure it doesn’t come back.”

Meanwhile, Bratt admitted that his wife’s diagnosis spurred him to take charge of his own health.

“I immediately got on getting my colonoscopy, which I had held off for too many years,” he said. “So it’s something to be thoughtful about.”

We’re catching up with actor Benjamin Bratt to talk about his action-packed new series with a futuristic twist, “DMZ,” produced by Ava DuVernay (@ava). pic.twitter.com/IWlOia5QV6 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 10, 2022

Bratt and Soto wed in 2002, and he gushed about his bride of 20 years.

“My wife Talisa is very easy to love. First of all, she is, like, from another planet beautiful,” he said.

“She is the only woman I’ve ever met who actually, like, ‘vogues’ in her sleep. I’ll wake up in the morning and I wipe the drool off my face, and I look over at her on the pillow and she’s like this,” he joked, mimicking a model-type pose.

Soto, he added, is “as beautiful inside as out. She’s truly an amazing woman.”