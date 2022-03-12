Fear of heights is not an issue for Michelangelo and Angelina Nock, the father-daughter team from Florida who appear on the Monday, March 14 edition of “America’s Got Talent: Extreme”.

In a sneak peek at their appearance, the daredevil duo known as The Nerveless Nocks demonstrate a high-altitude stunt that left the show’s judges dazzled, performing complex acrobatics while each are perched atop an 80-foot pole — with no net below.

After completing their dangerous act, the Nocks were met with a standing ovation by the judges Simon Cowell, Nikki Bella and Travis Pastrana.

According to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, the Nock family’s act dates back to 1840 in Switzerland, with other members of the famed family including comic daredevil Bello Nock, Michelangelo’s brother, who had previously appeared on “America’s Got Talent”.

Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC

Meanwhile, an earlier iteration of The Nerveless Nocks appeared on “The Ed Sullivan Show” in 1964, in the same episode in which The Beatles made their first U.S. television appearance.

“It’s just like a great life’s journey,” Michelangelo said of continuing the family tradition. “I couldn’t believe it when I was performing, and I was most happy for Angelina.”