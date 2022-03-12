Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Traci Braxton has died after privately waging a year-long battle with cancer.

Braxton, who appeared on the reality show “Braxton Family Values” alongside sisters Toni, Towanda and Trina Braxton, was 50.

“We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory,” Braxton’s husband, Kevin Surratt, confirmed to TMZ, which reported that her sisters, mother and friends were at her side when she passed away.

In addition to appearing on “Braxton Family Values”, Braxton was also an actress, whose credits included “Sinners Wanted”, “There’s a Stranger in my House” and “The Christmas Lottery”.

READ MORE: Toni Braxton’s Niece Lauren Braxton Dead At 24

Additional television credits included “Marriage Boot Camp”, “The Real”, “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” and “Celebrity Family Feud”.

Braxton was also an accomplished R&B singer; her hit 2014 single “Last Call” charted at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100, while she also recorded the single “Broken Things” with sisters Toni, Towanda and Trina.

Braxton released two solo albums, 2014’s Crash & Burn and 2018’s On Earth, and also hosted her own radio show on Washington, D.C.’s BLIS.FM, “The Traci Braxton Show”.

Braxton’s son, Kevin Surratt Jr., paid tribute in a heartbreaking Instagram post, writing, “this hurts so much but I’m at peace knowing she isn’t in pain anymore.”

Braxton’s sister, singer Toni Braxton, also confirmed the sad news in an Instagram post on behalf of her family.