Hailey Bieber is confirming reports that she was hospitalized in Palm Springs, California, with sources telling TMZ she was admitted due to a “brain condition.”

According to TMZ‘s report, the 25-year-old model entered hospital “a few days ago” after experiencing a “medical emergency” that “affected the way she moved.”

The symptoms she exhibited, TMZ added, are more commonly seen in older people than in someone her age.

On Saturday, March 12, Bieber confirmed she’d been hospitalized, explaining in a post on Instagram Stories she was taken to hospital after experiencing “stroke-like symptoms.”

According to Bieber, doctors discovered she had “suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.”

Describing the incident as “one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through,” Bieber confirmed she is now at home “and doing well.”

ET Canada has reached out to Bieber’s rep for comment.