As the 20th season of “American Idol” continues, there is no shortage of talented singers auditioning for judges Kath Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

Among these is 19-year-old Candace Baker of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, who performed a rousing rendition of Whitney Houston’s 1990 hit “I’m Your Baby Tonight”, accompanied on guitar by her father, who previously fronted the Christian rock band Cadence.

Following the performance, all three judges leapt to their feet for a standing ovation.

For her part, Perry acknowledged just how gutsy Baker’s choice of song was.

“Yeah, a lot of people come in, they go, ‘I’m gonna sing “I’m your Baby Tonight” by Whitney Houston,’ and in my mind I’m saying, ‘Well, alright then, see yourself to the door,'” Perry remarked, telling Baker her performance “was amazing!”

Baker is among the aspiring singers who’ll be auditioning in this week’s edition of “American Idol” on Sunday, March 13.