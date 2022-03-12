“The Boys” are coming back, and Prime Video has unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming third season of the twisted superhero series.

Judging by the trailer, which made its debut on Saturday, March 12 as SXSW, fans can expect plenty of action — and plenty of gory body explosions.

Set to the new Imagine Dragons track “Bones”, the trailer features Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), who appears to have an upgrade to his heat-vision powers, boasting glowing yellow eyes at one point.

Meanwhile, viewers also receive their first look at new character Soldier Boy, played by “Supernatural” star Jensen Ackles.

“‘The Boys’ is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes — who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods — abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good,” reads Prime Video’s synopsis. “Intent on stopping the corrupt superheroes, The Boys, a group of vigilantes, continue their heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven and Vought — the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages the superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets. It’s the seemingly powerless against the super powerful.”

In addition to Urban and Ackles, the third season also stars Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie and Claudia Doumit.

The third season of “The Boys” premieres Friday, June 3.