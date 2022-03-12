Heidi Klum showed Jimmy Fallon how to swing a hip and do the shimmy, shimmy.

On Friday, the German-American model appeared on “The Tonight Show” where she taught the late night TV host some dance moves after they discussed the choreography featured in the music video for her new song with Snoop Dog titled “Chai Tea with Heidi”.

Klum got up and told Fallon to “shake your little…you know what” as they hopped up and down and performed the box step, adding a little “bam, bam” to the routine.

Fallon hilariously tried to keep up with the model’s dance moves.

.@heidiklum gives Jimmy a step-by-step tutorial on her “Chai Tea with Heidi” dance! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/nzMQ2TVLpy — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) March 12, 2022

Prior to the dance lesson, Klum told Fallon all about her recent collaboration with Snoop Dogg for the theme song of “Germany’s Next Top Model”.

When the reality show asked the fashion model to sing the song for their new season, she recalled thinking you don’t have to ask me twice but preferred to sing it “with someone who actually sings or raps,” given that she has never sung for a project before.

She asked one of her favourite rappers to join her, to which Snoop Dogg replied, “Let’s make it happen.”

Klum added how partnering with Snoop Dog was number one on her bucket list. She explained how the song came to be, which involved her chasing down a “very hard to find” Rod Stewart to get his permission for the track, which is taken from his 1983 single “Baby Jane”.