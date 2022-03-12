While Grimes’ recent cover story in Vanity Fair has been making headlines for her revelation that she and ex Elon Musk had a second child, another part of the interview has also attracted interest.

Speaking with VF, the Canadian-born singer and songwriter revealed her dream was to direct an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction masterpiece Dune, an ambition that would be left unrealized after her fellow Canadian, director Denis Villeneuve, released his own “Dune” last year.

As she explained, her take on the material would have “the more problematic colonialist elements scrubbed out.”

READ MORE: Grimes Confirms She And Elon Musk Have Broken Up Again, Secretly Had A Second Child Named Exa Dark Sideræl

However, she also declared herself a huge fan of Villeneuve’s film. “I was just crying my eyes out the whole movie,” she said, explaining that protagonist Paul (Timothée Chalamet) reminded her of her son X Æ A-12. “I just know X is going to have to go through all this really f**ked-up s**t that sort of mirrors Paul-type stuff,” she added.

In fact, Grimes was so enamored with Villeneuve’s “Dune” that she agreed to help market the movie in an official capacity, using her considerable social media following.

READ MORE: Grimes Reveals Desire To Quit Her Day Job: ‘Music Industry Feels Old And Tired’

“I was basically an influencer,” she said, but claimed that just weeks before the movie’s release, Warner Bros. decided to cut ties with her due to the publicity over her posing for paparazzi while reading Karl Marx’s The Communist Manifesto.

“There are things that are deeply not woke in the ‘Dune’ universe,” she said.