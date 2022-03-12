Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley seem to have made their red carpet debut as a couple.

On Friday, the “Queens Gambit” actor and “Westworld” actress took the next step in their developing romance when they decided to hit the red carpet together during the 2022 British Academy Film Awards Gala Dinner, which has fans questioning the status of their relationship.

Inside the glamorous event, Riley, who wore a stunning green gown, was photographed while resting her head on the “Game of Thrones” alum’s shoulder, who looked dapper in a patterned suit.

Talulah Riley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster- Photo: David Fisher/Shutterstock for BAFTA

The cuddled up sighting at the bar comes months after the two were spotted holding hands, which initially sparked dating rumours. According to the Daily Mail, they began dating amid filming their upcoming FX series “Pistol”. Neither Brodie-Sangster or Riley have yet to publicly comment on their love life. They were also pictured getting cozy last month while out for a stroll in London.

Brodie-Sangster was previously connected to model Gzi Wisdom while Riley was married to Elon Musk twice (between 2010 to 2012 and 2013 to 2016).

In 2016, Riley told the Daily Mail that, despite their positive relationship, she believes the divorce from the Tesla and SpaceX founder was “the right decision.”

“When you’ve been with someone for eight years on and off, you really learn how to love them. He and I are very good at loving each other,” she said, noting that they were “both really happy” at the time.