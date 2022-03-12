Let’s go back. Back to the beginning when Hilary Duff was a teen star who was featured on the infamous 2003 cover of Vanity Fair’s Young Hollywood issue.

The former “Lizzie McGuire” star took a trip down memory lane in a new video for the outlet. Duff was put in the hot seat for VF‘s lie detector test while touching on her career highs, including what she really thinks about her music.

“Explain career high,” she said. “Like personal high or just like a big achievement? I remember being like, ‘This is cool I was included in this,’ but no, this was a very high stress, anxiety-inducing day.”

“Also, Mandy [Moore] and I are great friends now, so this is very funny,” Duff added.

.@HilaryDuff is not an outfit repeater. The #HowIMetYourFather star takes V.F.'s infamous lie detector test—and shares some Lizzie McGuire-related secrets. Watch the full video: https://t.co/EW82l2ECIz pic.twitter.com/VHeW32dPUX — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) March 12, 2022

The star-studded “It’s Totally Raining Teens!” iconic foldout cover defined an era featuring the “How I Met Your Father” star, Moore, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Amanda Bynes, Evan Rachel Wood, Alexis Bledel, Lindsay Lohan and Raven-Symoné.

vanity fair’s young hollywood issue “it’s totally raining teens”, july 2003. pic.twitter.com/pbNVriJCRu — khalia. (@NINETIESRNB) May 31, 2019

Wood previously recalled a similar experience that almost left her in tears. “I wasn’t comfortable,” she described of the photoshoot in a series of tweets from her since-deactivated Twitter account, captured by Daily Mail.

Duff, 34, also tells Vanity Fair about a double date she went on with ex-boyfriend Joel Madden and shares her thoughts on staying friends with exes.