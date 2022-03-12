Despite “Stranger Things”‘ long-awaited fourth season being right around the corner, fans, including the cast of the popular Netflix sci-fi series, are saddened by the recent news of the show ending with its subsequent fifth season.

Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, visited “The Tonight Show” on Friday where he recalled an emotional moment that took place earlier this year when co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer announced the show’s final season in an open letter shared to media outlets.

Schnapp, 17, told host Jimmy Fallon that he saw the letter online for the first time, noting that the Duffer brothers “don’t really tell us anything” to avoid “spoiling stuff.”

“So they put out this letter, and it’s like, ‘The show’s ending — that’s it. This is the beginning of the end.’ And I read it, and I was just bawling. I was so upset.”

Schnapp, who auditioned for the show when he was nine, revealed that he reached out to co-star Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) for support, who was also upset. He added how Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) was crying too.

“And then we all texted the Duffers and were like, ‘This is so sad. I can’t believe this is over.’ And they’re like, ‘You guys gotta stop texting us. I know it’s over, but we have time left,” Schnapp explained.

The first volume of episodes from “Stranger Things” season 4 drop May 27. While Schnapp couldn’t reveal any spoilers to Fallon, he did promise “complete and utter chaos,” noting that, “It’s just the craziest, biggest thing you’ve seen from ‘Stranger Things’”.