Katy Perry is capable of anything and everything.

The 37-year-old singer is celebrating her court victory appeal over the copyright lawsuit regarding her 2013 hit song “Dark Horse”.

READ MORE: Katy Perry Reveals Everyone’s Been Singing Along To ‘Firework’ Wrong

“So just be sure… before you take me to court, ’cause I’m a Scorpio, b***h!” she shouted onstage during her Friday “PLAY” Las Vegas residency show.

“so just be sure… BEFORE YOU TAKE ME TO COURT CUZ IM A SCORPIO, BICH” (please ignore my screams) @katyperry #KatyPerryPlay pic.twitter.com/7T5ZL31Yhu — RICHIE MERCADÉ 🍄 (@RichieMercade) March 12, 2022

The lawsuit began in 2014 when rapper Marcus Gray sued Perry, accusing her of plagiarizing his song “Joyful Noise” on “Dark Horse.” At first, jurors awarded him the verdict, but in 2020, a judge overturned that verdict emphasizing that the rhythm Perry allegedly copied was too simple for copyright protection.

On March 10, a federal appeals court ruled (by a 3-to-0 vote) that the two songs only share basic musical “building blocks,” refusing to reinstate a $2.8 million copyright infringement verdict against Perry.

READ MORE: Katy Perry Takes The Stand To Deny ‘Dark Horse’ Plagiarism Accusation

“The portion of the ‘Joyful Noise’ ostinato that overlaps with the ‘Dark Horse’ ostinato consists of a manifestly conventional arrangement of musical building blocks,” said the U.S. appeals court. “Allowing a copyright over this material would essentially amount to allowing an improper monopoly over two-note pitch sequences or even the minor scale itself.”

Watch Perry share the good news with the Vegas crowd in the clip above.