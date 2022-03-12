Holly Marie Combs revealed she often didn’t wear a bra while working on “Charmed”, but for good reason.

During the popular mystery show’s first-ever 90s Con panel on Saturday, the 48-year-old actress looked back on the time she stood up for herself on set of the 1998 to 2006 series.

“They tried to be gentle about it, but … the messages would come down through the ranks. And then there would be, you know, that unfortunate person who had to deliver the message to you,” Combs recalled. “Usually, it was down to wardrobe. They were, like, setting these different bras in my dressing room and I was like, ‘Those belong to somebody else.'”

“They wanted me to wear a big, padded push-up bra and I was like, ‘no,’ hence why there are so many scenes of me not wearing a bra whatsoever,” she continued. “Which I apologize for but at the moment, at the time, it was very important.”

When asked by panel host, Christy Carlson Romano, on whether or not an “alternative option” was provided, Combs replied, “No, nothing.”

While comparing herself to her former co-stars Alyssa Milano and Rose McGowan, Combs noted how “their boobs was [sic] enough” and “not everybody needed to have” a push-up bra.

The actress went on to express her frustrations with her character Piper.

“She became really exhausting around like season five, and so she mellowed out more by design and my needs … But she was growing,” she shared. “She needed to mellow. Like literally, I just look at so many scenes where I’m, like, crying about [my co-star] Brian [Krause’s character] again. Crying about Brian, that was my job.”

Combs also explained how her hilarious fellow series alum Shannen Doherty, who appeared in the first three seasons of the show, was the biggest “pranker” on set.

“She did bad things and she messed with the wrong department. She messed with the transpo department,” Combs said.

“They actually put a fake winning lotto ticket in her trailer. Yeah, they had a war,” she shared, explaining how Doherty would often buy lottery tickets. “They, like, shook her trailer and made her think it was an earthquake. It got ugly. She did, like, bad toilet things, she did, like, silly spray things in cars and she took a golf cart many, many, many, many times and she would just leave.”