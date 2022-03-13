Todrick Hall proved to be an endless source of drama during his time on “Celebrity Big Bother”, ending the show on a controversial note when he lost to Miesha Tate, but was said to be unavailable for interviews due to a “scheduling conflict.”

Now, more than two weeks after the finale, Hall is finally breaking his silence as his concert tour begins.

“This has been the hardest month and 1/2 of my life,” he wrote in a lengthy message he posted to Instagram.

“I haven’t avoided press because I’m afraid to comment on my experience on big brother, but more to protect myself and my mental health to make sure I could actually get my show on stage and fulfill my obligations to my fans and my PAID employees,” he said, emphasizing the word “PAID” in response to longstanding rumours that he hadn’t paid his backup dancers.

“I have no desire to prove myself to people who were never rooting for me to begin with, but I do want to say to my fans that I will be commenting on my experience once the show is open, because I feel you deserve it,” he continued.

Appearing on the reality show, Hall added, “was the most difficult thing I’ve ever done, but I’m glad I did it. I am a human being, a real one…I’m not always nice, not always kind nor have I ever claimed to be. I’m very flawed, I’m a work in progress, but that’s the beauty of being human. I have made a ton of mistakes in my life and I will continue to make mistakes, some publicly and some privately.”

Hall concluded by telling fans that he “will address things in my own way and in my own time, until then thanks for the love, the kind words, the direct messages, it’s really meant so much to me. I love you I love you I love you all and I can’t wait to see you and meet you all on tour. Enjoy 😉.”