Sandra Bullock appeared at SXSW in Austin, Texas, for the premiere of her new movie “The Lost City”.

Starring alongside Channing Tatum, Bullock also appears onscreen in the film with Brad Pitt, featured in a brief cameo role.

During a Q&A at the SXSW premiere (as reported by USA Today), Bullock credited the film’s hair stylist, Janie Thompson, for talking her and Pitt into doing “The Lost City” while working with the actors on “Bullet Train”.

“She’s a hard negotiator,” Bullock quipped, revealing that Thompson “basically told each one of us that we had to do it. If she messes up your hair, your entire career’s ruined. So you basically do what the hairdresser says.”

Asked what Pitt brings to a role, Bullock joked, “Not much. Not really much. I mean what does he bring to any film he does?”

She then shared an anecdote illustrating Pitt’s generosity and professionalism. “The thing about Brad is he was supposed to be there for three days. He’d just finished shooting. He was dead tired. He bulked up for the role to do a three-day role. I had to ask him for a fourth day for free. He did it,” she said.

“You just realize he’s a movie star and a great actor for a reason: Because he works really, really hard. He brought a work ethic that was pretty astounding,” added Bullock, pointing out that the filming conditions were extra-challenging.

“We had monsoon rains. It was hot. We were in the jungle,” she recalled. “He brought his professionalism, and he is Brad Pitt because he’s just freaking awesome.”