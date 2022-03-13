Kanye West is back on social media with some more bones to pick with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

In a series of Instagram posts, West began by sharing a screenshot of a recent TikTok video featuring Kardashian and their eldest child, daughter North West, singing along to Machine Gun Kelly’s “Emo Girl” (the video has since been taken down).

“I told y’all before about this tik tok stuff Now my 8 year old on here singing she fell in love with an emo girl Leftist don’t want fathers to have no say in our childrens lives I don’t want my kids at godless Sierra Canyon school I got a voice and I’m not having this And Perez Hilton you still ain’t answer my question And never put my name next to the word abuse Don’t play with my name like that I’m a real person who wants the best for my children And DL Hughley is a pawn Yeah I know a king not supposed to address a pawn but I address everything and find addresses DL So don’t speak on me or my children I can afford to hurt u,” West wrote in a punctuation-free tirade that also called Perez Hilton and apparently threatened D.L. Hughley.

He then shared a video of himself to reveal he’d just had words with his ex about West’s TikTok videos.

“Hey everybody, I just got off the phone with Kim, I told her to stop antagonizing me with this TikTok thing. I said it’s never again. I am her father, I know y’all don’t respect fathers and the idea of family… I said I’m not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok, to be used by Disney — I have a say so,” West declared.

In a followup video, West cited specific instances when, he claimed, North was supposed to spend time with him but didn’t, complaining that she wasn’t going to be attending his latest Sunday Service because she’d had a sleepover with a friend.

In a third video, West filmed himself praying that God would “touch” the nannies and caregivers looking after the children he shares with Kardashian so they would be “moved” to bring the kids to his Sunday Service.

As West continued, his prayer morphed into a lengthy rant complaining about “leftists,” custody disputes, “gaslighting” and Pete Davidson, claiming “the boyfriend texts me, antagonizing me, bragging about being in bed with my wife… and I’m like, who’s watching my children?”

After blaming Kardashian for delaying the finalization of their divorce, West then veered into conspiracy-theory territory when he slammed her efforts to free wrongfully imprisoned inmates by referencing Davidson’s tattoo of Hilary Clinton.

“Kim gets Black people out of prison — you know who puts Black people in prison? The person that the boyfriend has a tattoo of: Hilary!” he continued, his eyes closed in prayer.

“You understand the setup right here? You understand the narrative right here?” West asked the Almighty before concluding.

West wasn’t done, and had even more to say in yet another video, sharing allegations that he was being kept from his children.

“I’m a dad. I have an opinion. I’m an American. I’m a Christian. I’m an entrepreneur,” he concluded. “And I’m not controlled.”

In another post, he segued back to the TikTok video that upset him so much in the first place.

“My daughter will not be lead [sic]by people who don’t believe in God I am in a very good place and a very God place Inside the will of God I am being still right now This all feels like a set up They want me to react I flew back from Miami and none of my kids are coming to Sunday Service I am public about this because we are a famous Praying and expressing how I have no rights to my children is the only thing I can legally do,” he wrote.