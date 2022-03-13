Rod Stewart is hitting the road — not to go on tour, but to fill in some nasty potholes on the road leading to his estate in Essex, just outside London.

On Saturday, March 12, the 77-year-old rocker shared a video on Instagram in which he and some other men are hard at work shoveling gravel from the back of a truck to fill in some particularly big potholes.

“I’m repairing the street near where I live because no one can be bothered to do it,” Sir Rod says in the video.

“People are bashing their cars up,” he said. “The other day, there was an ambulance with a burst tire,” he continued.

“My Ferrari can’t go through here at all,” he complained, adding, “We are filling in the holes ourselves while millions and millions of pounds are being spent on the M11.”