Naomi Osaka encountered some unexpected negativity from the crowd during Saturday’s match against Veronika Kudermetova at the Indian Wells tournament, held just outside Palm Springs, California.

As TMZ reports, as Osaka was in the midst of losing the first set, 3-0, a woman in the stands yelled out, “Naomi, you suck!”

As the crowd erupted to yell back at the heckler, Osaka was noticeably shaken as she brushed away tears, and asked the umpire if she could use the microphone to address the crowd.

Naomi Osaka asked for the microphone after her loss against Veronika Kudermetova. Here's what she said. pic.twitter.com/0Pj9WnNe4t — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) March 13, 2022

“I just want to say something. I’m not going to curse. I don’t curse. It’s just weighing on my heart,” she said; the ump denied her request.

Osaka ultimately lost the match, at which point she did manage to obtain the microphone.

