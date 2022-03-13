Naomi Osaka encountered some unexpected negativity from the crowd during Saturday’s match against Veronika Kudermetova at the Indian Wells tournament, held just outside Palm Springs, California.

As TMZ reports, as Osaka was in the midst of losing the first set, 3-0, a woman in the stands yelled out, “Naomi, you suck!”

READ MORE: Naomi Osaka Weighs Another Break From Tennis After US Open Loss

As the crowd erupted to yell back at the heckler, Osaka was noticeably shaken as she brushed away tears, and asked the umpire if she could use the microphone to address the crowd.

“I just want to say something. I’m not going to curse. I don’t curse. It’s just weighing on my heart,” she said; the ump denied her request.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Osaka ultimately lost the match, at which point she did manage to obtain the microphone.

READ MORE: Naomi Osaka Says She Will Now ‘Celebrate Myself’ After Being ‘Self-Deprecating’

“To be honest, I’ve been heckled before. It didn’t really bother me. But heckled here, like, I’ve watched a video of Venus and Serena get heckled here, and if you’ve never watched it, you should watch it,” she explained, referencing a 2001 match at the Indian Wells tourney that was to have pitted sisters Venus and Serena Williams against each other until the latter withdrew due to an injury, leading to intense heckling from the crowd.”I don’t know why, but it went into my head and got replayed a lot,” said Osaka.

 