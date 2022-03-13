Zoë Kravitz and Paul Dano are both starring opposite Robert Pattinson in “The Batman”, and on this week’s edition of “Saturday Night Live” Dano made a surprise appearance in one of her sketches during her hosting debut.

In the sketch, “SNL” writers Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy (known collectively as Please Don’t Destroy) have a special gift for Kravitz to mark her hosting debut: a cat.

Not only is getting Catwoman a cat not the most original idea, the whole thing goes south when the cat keeps disappearing, leading the three and Kravitz to ransack their office repeatedly in search of the feline.

At one point, they peek under a couch and discover that while the cat isn’t there, Dano is.

“Paul, what are you doing here?” Kravitz asks her co-star.

“I’m sorry, I’ve been living down there,” Dano responds. “I’m researching a new movie I’m doing. It’s about three guys who suck.”

Dano then slides back beneath the couch to resume his research.

Meanwhile, Kravitz referenced her “The Batman” role as Catwoman in her monologue, in which she was joined by Catwomen from the ’60s and the ’90s.