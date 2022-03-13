Taraji P. Henson is standing in Jussie Smollett’s corner.

Smollett was sentenced on Thursday to 150 days in county jail for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack on himself, which he staged. According to Deadline, he is reportedly being held in Cook County Jail’s psych ward alongside other high-profile prisoners.

His “Empire” co-star took issue with Smollett’s sentence and called to “Free Jussie”, comparing him to Emmett Till.

“I am not here to debate you on his innocence but we can agree that the punishment does not fit the crime,” Henson wrote on Instagram.

Henson felt that “as an artist” it is “punishment enough” that he can’t “create” and do what he loves.

“He can’t get a job. No one in Hollywood will hire him and again as an artist who loves to create, that is prison,” she said. “My prayer is that he is freed and put on house arrest and probation because in this case that would seem fair. Please #freejussie.”

Henson had turned off her Instagram comments.

Smollett’s full sentence was 30 months of felony probation, including 150 days in the county jail and $120,106 owed in restitution.