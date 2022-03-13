William Hurt has died at 71.

His son Will shared a message confirming the passing.

“It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday. He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes. The family requests privacy at this time,” his son told Deadline.

Hurt had multiple Oscar nominations to his name, including Best Actor for “Children Of A Lesser God”, “Broadcast News”, and “Kiss Of The Spider Woman”, for which he won.

Hurt got his start at the famed performing arts conservatory Juilliard School. He featured in a number of stage productions before his first film role in 1980’s “Altered States”. His role as the scientist would earn him a Golden Globe nomination for New Star of the Year.

Other notable roles were in “Gorky Park” and “Body Heat”.

Marvel Fans will recognize Hurt as Secretary of State Thaddeus Ross in numerous films, including “Black Widow”, “Captain America”, and the “Avengers” films.

A number of tributes poured in for Hurt on social media:

Grateful that I had the opportunity to work with William Hurt. I admired his acting so much and watching his commitment in person was remarkable. My thoughts are with his family. pic.twitter.com/faDLANuq2E — Topher Grace (@TopherGrace) March 13, 2022

William Hurt’s 80s run was extraordinary, especially in that he was so clearly different. Just quirky off. If you haven’t seen Broadcast News or Body Heat, you have some fun ahead! — Jeff Howard (@jeffreyhoward33) March 13, 2022

RIP William Hurt, 71.

Terrific actor, loved him in Broadcast News. pic.twitter.com/2pwj35fEJ3 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 13, 2022

Honestly, I never saw a bad performance from William Hurt. Not once. But if I had to pick one performance. Just one from a remarkable career. It would be Broadcast News. RIP William Hurt. pic.twitter.com/BLkVeqdIQE — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) March 13, 2022

I’m so sad to hear of the passing of William Hurt. I had the privilege of directing him in The Village. He was a master of his acting craft. Every take was new and revealing. #rip — M. Night Shyamalan ⌛ (@MNightShyamalan) March 13, 2022

William Hurt has passed. On Robin Hood, I was aware of his reputation for asking character based questions, so I had compiled a file on the life of William Marshall. He sought me out when he arrived on set. I handed him the stack. Not sure if I’ve ever seen a bigger smile. RIP. — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) March 13, 2022

William Hurt was a beyond brilliant film & stage actor, and then he went and guested on @TheKOQ and was so deadpan, low-key hilarious. “This is good cake. And I’m not a cake guy.” RIP pic.twitter.com/3CnnjZDmYz — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 13, 2022

Wow, another Major loss to the acting community. Great actor. Great mind. RIP https://t.co/aKu8NWLgaz — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) March 13, 2022