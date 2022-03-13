William Hurt has died at 71.

His son Will shared a message confirming the passing.

“It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday. He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes. The family requests privacy at this time,” his son told Deadline.

READ MORE: William Hurt Breaks Leg Filming Cold War Thriller, Bill Pullman Steps Into His Role

Hurt had multiple Oscar nominations to his name, including Best Actor for “Children Of A Lesser God”, “Broadcast News”, and “Kiss Of The Spider Woman”, for which he won.

Hurt got his start at the famed performing arts conservatory Juilliard School. He featured in a number of stage productions before his first film role in 1980’s “Altered States”. His role as the scientist would earn him a Golden Globe nomination for New Star of the Year.

Other notable roles were in “Gorky Park” and “Body Heat”.

Marvel Fans will recognize Hurt as Secretary of State Thaddeus Ross in numerous films, including “Black Widow”, “Captain America”, and the “Avengers” films.

A number of tributes poured in for Hurt on social media:

 

 

Click to View Gallery
Stars We’ve Lost In 2022

 