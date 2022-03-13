Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Lizzo is speaking out against Texan laws targeting abortion and trans rights.

The “Truth Hurts” singer shared her views at this year’s SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, on March 13.

READ MORE: Lizzo Talks Eddie Murphy Movies, Auditioning For ‘The Little Mermaid’ & The Challenges Of Fame

Last month, Texas officials declared gender-affirming surgeries among youth would be classified as “child abuse.”

“I’m proud to rep Houston, but I’m not proud to rep Texas politics right now,” said Lizzo. “Trans rights are human rights.”

The Grammy winner also said that Texas’s abortion ban is “atrocious”: “Mind your business. Stay out of my body.”

READ MORE: Lizzo Talks Being A ‘Body Icon’ And Working Hard For Her Success: ‘I Had To Blaze A Trail… There Was No Lizzo Before Lizzo’

Lizzo was born in Detroit, Michigan, but grew up in Houston.