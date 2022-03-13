Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are red carpet official.
The “Stranger Things” actress was joined by her boyfriend, and Jon Bon Jovi’s son, Jake Bongiovi during the BAFTAs on Sunday. The 18-year-old actress stunned in a custom black laced dress by Louis Vuitton. Brown completed her look with a necklace and ring in white gold, and diamonds from the fashion house’s High Jewelry Collection.
Bongiovi, 19, matched his lady in a sleek black tux with a black bowtie. The pair only had eyes for each other, as they were snapped exchanging looks as they posed on the carpet. At one point, Bongiovi stepped aside and allowed his lady to have a moment to shine on the carpet without him.
