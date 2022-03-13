Pete Davidson is coming to Kim Kardashian‘s defense.

In a series of since-deleted alleged texts shared by Davidson’s friend, Dave Sirus, the “Saturday Night Live” comedian stood up for his girlfriend after her ex, Kanye “Ye” West critiqued the mother of four’s parenting abilities.

“Yo it’s Skete. Can you please take a second and calm down. It’s 8am and it don’t gotta be like this,” Davidson said in his texts to West on Sunday.

“Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f***ing lucky that she’s your kids mom,” he continued. “I’ve decided im not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f**k up.”

Davidson’s text was met with a swift reply from the rapper who pointed at the 28-year-old’s use of profanity before asking him where he was.

“Oh you using profanity now. Where are you right now?” West asked.

Davidson clapped back by sending West a shirtless selfie of himself in bed, sticking his tongue out and throwing up a peace sign.

“In bed with your wife,” Davidson retorted.

The heated exchange continued, with Davidson asking West to meet up so the pair could sort out their differences.

“I’m in LA for the day if you wanna stop being a little internet b***h boy and talk,” Davidson wrote. “You don’t scare me bro. Your actions are so p***y and embarrassing. It’s so sad to watch you ruin ur legacy on the daily.”

West invited Davidson to his Sunday Service, offering to hash things out there, but the funny man insisted on handling things in private, and instead asked the Donda rapper to meet him at the Beverly Hills Hotel where he said he was staying.

“Why don’t we meet after Sunday service and saints game…I’ll be at the BHH we can have food and talk it out in my room. Privately one on one. Man to man,” Davidson offered before trying to relate to the rapper about their shared struggles with mental health.

“Let me help you man. I struggle with mental stuff too,” Davidson said. “It’s not an easy journey, you don’t have to feel this way anymore. There’s no shame in having a little help. You’ll be so happy and at peace.”

Davidson went on to claim that he’s defended West and even stopped SNL and other comedians from poking fun at the rapper amid his ongoing outbursts during he and Kardashian’s dramatic divorce battle.

“I have your back even though you treat me like s**t because I want everything to be smooth. But if you continue to press me like you have for the past 6 months I’m gonna stop being so nice,” he added, concluding the lengthy text exchange.

Though the screen grabs have all been deleted, TMZ has complied them in a gallery and shared them in their reporting of Davidson and West’s ongoing feud.

The back-and-forth came after West posted a series of since-deleted videos in which he called out Kardashian for putting their daughter, North, 8, on TikTok. He also claimed Kardashian was keeping their children from his Sunday Service.

West who also shares Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2 with Kardashian, went on to claim that Davidson was “antagonizing” him by “bragging” about being in bed with Kardashian as he continued to make allegations about the care of their children.

While their divorce case is not yet over, a judge recently granted Kardashian’s petition to be declared legally single. She has since changed her name on Instagram to her maiden moniker, dropping “West.”

MORE FROM ET:

Kim Kardashian Goes Instagram Official With Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and North West Return to TikTok as Emo Girls: Watch!

Pete Davidson Gets Attacked Again in New Kanye West ‘Eazy’ Music Video