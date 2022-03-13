Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

"The Adam Project" (L to R) Walker Scobell as Young Adam and Ryan Reynolds as Big Adam.

“The Adam Project” has a famous fan in John Krasinski.

Krasinski spent the weekend watching the Shawn Levy-directed Netflix movie starring Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, and Zoe Saldana, among others.

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds Says He ‘Can’t Even Imagine’ The Suffering Of Ukrainians

“Were tears shed while watching ‘The Adam Project’ this weekend?” Krasinski tweeted on Sunday morning. “That’s classified… but yes. Congratulations and thank you, Ryan Reynolds. You went back in time… and brought back my childhood.”

Reynolds was touched by Krasinski’s review.

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds Celebrates The Miracle On Ice With New Aviator Gin Cocktail

Tears were shed reading this ⬇️⬇️. Thank you, @johnkrasinski ❤️ https://t.co/8M9fSfTCQv — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 13, 2022

“Tears were shed reading this,” Reynolds replied. “Thank you, John Krasinski.”

Krasinski made a cameo in Reynolds’ “Free Guy”; the two are set to star in 2023’s fantasy film “Imaginary Friends”.