One husband might be in hot water with his wife.

A video of a man has gone viral after he attended a BTS concert without his wife, who is also a big fan.

People were being interviewed at the “BTS Permission To Dance On Stage” show in Seoul. One man won one ticket for the show via a ticket lottery and while his wife had also entered, only he went to the show.

“Only I secured the ticket,” he told the reporter via AllKPop, who then asked, “So your wife didn’t make it? No concessions?”

“This is on HYBE, not my problem,” he replied, referring to the band’s agency (as seen in the video above at the 1:30 mark).

BTS Army are known for being passionate fans and their responses didn’t disappoint.

Idk if I should feel bad for the wife or happy for the husband 😭😭😭 — ᴮᴱVanessa (@Vane22386159) March 12, 2022

