Melissa McCarthy is talking about her unexpected vocal talents.

The actress will showcase her singing skills as Ursula in Disney’s upcoming live-action retelling of “The Little Mermaid”.

“I am not a singer, but I think, getting ready for Ursula, I was so surprised that I could actually, like, control my voice,” said McCarthy on the red carpet at the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards.

The 51-year-old comedian improved her crooning with the help of vocal coach Eric Vetro. However, McCarthy has no plans for a music career just yet: “But still, you have to know which lane you’re in… and I’m fine with that.”

“The Little Mermaid” also stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, and Awkwafina as Scuttle.

The film is due to hit screens in May 2023.