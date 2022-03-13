Click to share this via email

Lady Gaga dropped her poker face at this year’s BAFTA Awards.

The 35-year-old singer suffered a slightly embarrassing moment, thanks to Rebel Wilson, who hosted the ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, March 13.

After spotting Gaga’s boyfriend Michael Polansky sitting beside the “House of Gucci” star, Wilson handed him a golden bra for “Best Plus One”.

Rebel Wilson gives Lady Gaga’s boyfriend, Michael Polansky, a bra during the #EEBAFTAs ceremony. “Are you Lady Gaga’s plus one?” pic.twitter.com/xROSI8JNio — Lady Gaga Now 💓⚔️ (@ladygaganownet) March 13, 2022

“Are you Lady Gaga’s plus one?” the comedian asked. “That is a good gig!”

Gaga hid her head in her hands and laughed before jokingly grabbing the bra and hiding it under her dress.

Gaga was nominated in the Best Actress category for her role as Patrizia Reggiani in “House of Gucci”.

The actress and Polansky have been dating since late 2019.