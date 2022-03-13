Daniel Radcliffe joins Bullock at the premiere of their new film "The Lost City" at Paramount Theatre.

Those Wolverine rumours have not eluded Daniel Radcliffe.

Radcliffe has been on the mind of many fans ever since Hugh Jackman retired his Wolverine claws. Hitting the SXSW premiere of his new movie “The Lost City”, Radcliffe acknowledged the fan fever surrounding him and his potential portrayal of Logan in the character’s next iteration.

READ MORE: Hugh Jackman Shuts Down Possibility Of Returning To Wolverine: ‘Not On The Table’

Daniel Radcliffe knows about the #Wolverine fan castings and rumors! He addresses Marvel thoughts at the premiere for #TheLostCity! pic.twitter.com/6vVr3ajyjA — Phase Zero – MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) March 13, 2022

“So many times, people come to me like, ‘Hey man, heard the Wolverine news. That’s pretty cool,'” Radcliffe told Comicbook.com. “And I’m like, ‘Mate, it’s not, I don’t know anything about it.’

“Somebody is clearly going like, ‘Wolverine’s actually short in the comic books, you should get like a short guy to do it!'” he said. “But I don’t see myself, I don’t see them going from Hugh Jackman to me.”

READ MORE: Rupert Grint Has Already Introduced His 21-Month-Old Daughter Wednesday To ‘Harry Potter’

There are rumours that “X-Men” characters will make their official entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”.