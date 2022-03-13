Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter plan on doing their part to support Ukrainian refugees.

The U.K. government has a “homes for Ukraine” scheme in which people can take in those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

At the BAFTAs on Sunday, the “Doctor Strange” star wore a Ukrainian flag on his lapel and told Sky News, via the Guardian, of their plan.

“It is a really shocking time to be a European, two and a half hours’ flight away from Ukraine, and it’s something that hangs over us,” Cumberbatch said.

“We all need… to do more than wear a badge. We need to donate, we need to pressure our politicians to continue to create some kind of a haven here for people who are suffering,” he continued. “Everyone needs to do as much as they can… there’s been a record number of people volunteering to take people into their homes, I hope to be part of that myself.”

Elsewhere on the red carpet, Cumberbatch spoke of people being denied “basic human rights” as Ukraine is conquered by “this megalomaniac in this regime reigning down terror.”

“It’s a very scary and sad time,” he added.

Caitriona Balfe also spoke of the “horrific” attacks on Ukraine.

“I just think we all have to do what we can and it would be amazing if the British government did more.”