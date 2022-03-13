After winning Best Supporting Actress for "Borat" at the 2021 Critics' Choice Awards, Maria Bakalova returns to the red carpet in a sleek, cut-out black gown.

Maria Bakalova’s thoughts and voice are with the people of Ukraine.

Bakalova arrived at the Critics’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday night. The breakout star of “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” addressed the Russia invasion of Ukraine. A narrow portion of Romania separates Ukraine from Bakalova’s home country of Bulgaria.

“We all can agree that what’s going on is insane and crazy and just heartbreaking,” she told Deadline. “I am Eastern European. My country and hometown are just a few miles away from Ukraine. I truly support them. I see all the Ukrainian fighters— their bravery, their resilience.

“All they’re doing is defending their independence and democracy, which is crucial for every single nation. The right to vote, the right to choose your government — even people from Russia.”

Bakalova confessed that she could not do much as an actress but she was determined to keep highlighting the issue.

“The only thing that I can do as an artist is to try to bring more attention to our region of the world and to create this exchange in cultural and artistic ways between Eastern Europe and Hollywood,” she said. “That’s been fundamental for us in the first half of the 21st century.

“If we can make even a small difference, we have to try,” she added. “Unfortunately it’s happening now in Eastern Europe, but this could happen anywhere. If it’s possible, I hope the people of Ukraine know that we are with them, we see them. We stand with them. Our hearts are with them.”