Katt Williams wrapped up his Nashville comedy show early and abruptly over a bomb threat.

Williams performed in the Tennessee city on Saturday, March 12. The “Boondocks” alum cut the set short as the venue was cleared out. The show’s venue confirmed the bomb threat in a statement published online.

READ MORE: Ukraine Morning Show Host Broadcasts From Bomb Shelter

“On the evening of March 12, comedian Katt Williams had to abruptly end his show at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville 10 minutes before the end of his set due to a bomb threat,” the statement reads. “Williams made the decision not to notify attendees of the bomb scare to avoid panic and possible injury.

READ MORE: Doja Cat Performs In Indianapolis Following Bomb Threat From Man Attempting To Cut The Line

“The building was successfully cleared by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department without incident. Due to an ongoing investigation, specific details regarding the threat are not being released at this time.”

A spokesperson for Nashville police told CNN the call is believed to have come from out of state. Police searched the venue but did not find anything of concern.